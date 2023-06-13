The Beatles Are Releasing Their ‘Final’ Record. AI Helped Make It Possible

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney says artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo to create “the last Beatles record,” decades after the band broke up.

McCartney told the BBC on Tuesday that the technology was used to separate the Beatles’ voices from background sounds during the making of director Peter Jackson’s 2021 documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back.”

He said the new song is set to be released later this year.

McCartney told BBC radio that Jackson was “able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette and a piano.”

He said: “We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI so then we could mix the record.”