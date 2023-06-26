SEATTLE (AP) — The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine that can shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back.

Among the targets for the experimental shots: melanoma, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer and lung cancer.

The research has reached a turning point, scientists say, with many predicting new cancer vaccine approvals within five years.

These are vaccines to treat existing disease but preventing cancer before it starts is another line of vaccine research.

Patient volunteers say they are taking part in hopes of shrinking their tumors, but also to help future cancer patients.