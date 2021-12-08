Third Accuser Claims Massaging Jeffrey Epstein When She Was 14

(New York, NY) — There’s more disturbing testimony in the New York sex trafficking trial of the woman accused of recruiting minors for the late Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. A third accuser, identified only as Carolyn, said she was fourteen-years-old and a highly vulnerable drug abuser when Ghislaine Maxwell brought her to Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, home for so-called massages. Carolyn testified being taught by Maxwell what Epstein liked, in what were actually sexual encounters, and that she was paid 300-dollars each of the 100 times she showed up. Carolyn also said Maxwell sometimes joined in, a claim Epstein’s ex-girlfriend has denied. Prosecutors are expected to rest their case against Maxwell later this week.