Transgender Bathroom Bill Approved In Kansas; Veto Expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas bill that would block transgender people from using public bathrooms associated with their gender identities has cleared the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The state Senate voted 2812 on Tuesday with one vote more than a two-thirds majority that would be needed to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s expected veto.

The bill is among several hundred measures aimed at rolling back LGBTQ rights pursued by Republicans this year across the U.S.

The measure deals with bathrooms, locker rooms and other facilities.

It also would prevent transgender people from changing their driver’s licenses.

The Senate voted xx-xx to approve the House’s version of the bill. Supporters were close in both chambers to the two-thirds majority needed to override any veto.