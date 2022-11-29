U.S. Bat Species Devastated By Fungus Now Listed As Endangered

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – The Biden administration is designating the northern long-eared bat as an endangered species.

Officials say that the bat’s situation has worsened since it was classified as threatened in 2015.

The species is among a dozen U.S. bats suffering from white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease that causes bats to emerge early during hibernation, sometimes burn up winter fat reserves and starve.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it will work with timber companies and landowners to protect trees where bats nest.

The agency will also seek cooperation from the wind energy industry to reduce the likelihood that bats will strike turbines.

The bat is found in 37 eastern and north-central states, plus Washington, D.C., and much of Canada.