U.S. Says New Intel Shows Russia Plotting False Flag Attack

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. is accusing the Kremlin of an elaborate plot to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces that Russia could use as a pretext to take military action against its neighbor.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says the scheme includes production of a graphic propaganda video that would show staged explosions and would use corpses and actors depicting grieving mourners.

The plan for the fake attack on Russian territory or Russian-speaking people was revealed in declassified intelligence shared with Ukrainian officials and European allies in recent days.

It is the latest allegation by the U.S. and Britain that Russia is plotting to use a false pretext to go to war against Ukraine.