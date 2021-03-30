Universal Studios Hollywood To Reopen In April
UNIVERSAL CITY, Ca. – After being closed for over a year, Universal Studios Hollywood is reopening next month.
The popular theme park says California residents will be allowed in beginning April 16th.
The park will be open for 15 percent capacity and visitors will need to make reservations in advance.
Also some rides will remain closed due to pandemic protocols.
Disneyland earlier this month announced it’s reopening on April 30th.
— Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) March 30, 2021