UPDATE: Second And Third Omicron Cases Confirmed In U.S.

UPDATE: DENVER — Colorado became the third U.S. state to detect a case of the omicron variant in a woman who had recently traveled to Africa, state health officials announced Thursday.

The Colorado case comes after two other confirmed omicron variant cases were found in California and Minnesota.

Officials in Colorado detected the new case in a woman who is a resident of Arapahoe County, an area just east of Denver.

She recently traveled to Africa as a tourist, the state health department said in a statement.

The woman is fully vaccinated, but had not received her booster shot yet, they said.

She is experiencing mild symptoms, health officials said. The woman’s close contacts in Colorado have tested negative, they said.

–Original Story–

NEW YORK (AP) – Health officials say the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been found in a Minnesota man who attended an anime convention in New York City in November.

Officials said Thursday that the man tested positive after returning home and that his symptoms have subsided.

Officials in New York say they are working to trace attendees at the convention held Nov. 19-21 at the Javits Convention Center. Vaccinations were required for the event.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says there are no confirmed omicron cases among state residents.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious and whether it can thwart vaccines.