UPS Reaches Tentative Contract With 340,000 Unionized Workers Potentially Dodging Strike

NEW YORK (AP) — UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike.

The Teamsters called the tentative agreement “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.”

The two side reached a tentative agreement early on safety issues, including equipping more trucks with air conditioning equipment.

Under the agreement, UPS said it would add air conditioning to U.S. small delivery vehicles purchased after January 1, 2024.