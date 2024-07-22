US Investigating Some Jeep And Ram Vehicles After Complaints

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that some Ram pickups and Jeep Wagoneer SUVs can lose power, shift into park and apply the emergency brake.

The probe announced Monday covers about 150,000 vehicles made by Stellantis from 2022.

All have a 5.7-liter Hemi e-Torque mild hybrid system.

The agency says the system converts energy from braking to power some electrical components.

The system has a 48-volt battery pack and a motor generator that sends power to the crankshaft during gear changes.

The agency says it has 80 complaints from owners that the engines can shut down, often at low speeds.

Sometimes they can’t be restarted.

Investigators will look into how often the problem happens and the cause of the engine stalling.

Stellantis says it’s cooperating in the probe.