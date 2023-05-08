US To Propose New Rules For Airline Cancellations, Delays

(AP) – The Biden administration is starting work on new regulations it says will expand the rights of airline passengers.

The rulemaking process being announced Monday would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they’re stranded for reasons within the airline’s control.

It’s the Democratic administration’s latest salvo at the airlines.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and airline executives have blamed each other for causing flight disruptions.

The Biden administration’s pledge to draft new rules for airline consumers comes just weeks before the start of the peak summer travel season.

Most of the 10 largest U.S. airlines have promised to pay for accommodations for passengers stranded overnight.