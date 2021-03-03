US Warns Of Military Response To Rocket Attack On Iraq Base

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is warning that the U.S. may consider a military response to the rocket attack that hit an air base in western Iraq where American and coalition troops are housed.

A U.S. contractor died after at least 10 rockets slammed into the base early Wednesday. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby says the contractor “suffered a cardiac episode while sheltering” and died shortly afterward. It was the first such attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week, killing one militiaman. That strike stoked fears of another cycle of tit-for-tat attacks. No one claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack.