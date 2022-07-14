Van Gogh Self-Portrait Found Hidden Behind Another Painting

LONDON (AP) – A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered behind another of the artist’s paintings.

The National Galleries of Scotland said Thursday it was discovered on the back of Van Gogh’s “Head of a Peasant Woman” when experts took an X-ray of the canvas ahead of an upcoming exhibition.

The self-portrait is believed to have been covered by layers of glue and cardboard when it was framed in the early 20th century.

Experts said the bearded subject was instantly recognizable as the artist himself, and the painting is thought to be from his early work.

The left ear is clearly visible and Van Gogh famously cut his off in 1888.