White House Unveils New Efforts To Guide Federal Research Of AI

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced new efforts to guide federally backed research on artificial intelligence.

The moves announced Tuesday come as the Biden administration is looking to get a firmer grip on understanding the risks and opportunities of the rapidly evolving technology.

Among the moves unveiled by the administration was a tweak to the United States’ strategic plan on artificial intelligence research to add greater emphasis on international collaboration with allies.

White House officials on Tuesday were also hosting a listening session with workers on their firsthand experiences with employers’ use of automated technologies.

And the Education Department issued a new report focused on the risks and opportunities related to AI.