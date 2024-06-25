WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Stops In Bangkok On His Way To A US Court And Later Freedom
BANGKOK (AP) — A plane carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has landed in Thailand.
He is on his way to enter a plea in a U.S. court that is expected to free him and resolve the legal case over the site’s publication of classified documents.
The chartered plane landed at a Bangkok airport Tuesday afternoon for refueling.
Assange is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth.
A U.S. Justice Department filing says he is expected to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information.
The plea requires a judge’s approval, but Assange is expected to return to his home country of Australia afterward.