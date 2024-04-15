AP REPORT: FBI Opens Criminal Investigation Into Baltimore Bridge Collapse

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MARCH 26: A cargo ship is shown after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Rescuers are searching for at least seven people, authorities say, while two others have been pulled from the Patapsco River. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation into the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge that is focused on the circumstances leading up to it and whether all federal laws were followed.

A person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The FBI said Monday that it was aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity.

A different person who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment said alarms went off on the ship’s refrigerated containers while it was still docked, likely indicating an inconsistent power supply.