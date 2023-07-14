IRS Says It Collected $38 Million From More Than 175 High-Income Tax Delinquents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is showcasing its new capability to audit high-income tax dodgers aggressively as it makes the case for sustained funding and tries to avoid budget cuts sought by Republicans who want to gut the agency.

IRS leaders have laid out how they netted $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income taxpayers in the past few months.

In one case, an individual used money owed to the government to buy a Maserati and a Bentley.

And roughly 100 high-income people were discovered to claim benefits in Puerto Rico without meeting residency requirements.