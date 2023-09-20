NASA Spacecraft Delivering Biggest Sample Yet From An Asteroid

(Associated Press) – Planet Earth is about to receive the biggest sample yet from an asteroid.

A NASA spacecraft will fly by Earth on Sunday and drop off pebbles and dust collected from the asteroid Bennu to close out a seven-year journey.

The capsule holding the sample will parachute into the Utah desert.

Its mothership, the Osiris-Rex spacecraft, will then zoom off for an encounter with another asteroid.

Scientists are anticipating at least a cupful of rubble from Bennu.

That’s considerably more than the teaspoon of asteroid material brought back by Japan.

No other country has returned asteroid samples.