North Korea’s Kim Orders Sharp Increase In Missile Production, Days Before US-South Korea Drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un has again toured munitions factories and has ordered a drastic increase in production of missiles and other weapons.

The report said Kim visited the factories last week and said North Korea must have “an overwhelming military force” and be fully prepared for any war.

Some observers suspect Kim’s focus on weapons factories could be related to possible North Korean plans to send more munitions to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Also Monday, South Korea and the U.S. militaries announced they will begin major annual drills next week.

The allies say their exercises are defensive, but North Korea views them as an invasion rehearsal.