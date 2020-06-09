Police: Human Remains Found At Idaho Property Of Man Whose Wife’s Kids Vanished Last Year; He’s Been Taken Into Custody

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Authorities say human remains have been found at an Idaho man’s home that has been searched in an investigation into the disappearance of his new wife’s two children. Police in the small town of Rexburg say Chad Daybell was taken into custody Tuesday. Daybell recently married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and has been one of the central figures in the case that has vexed investigators for months and attracted worldwide attention. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since September. Police say both Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the children’s whereabouts. The couple has also has faced scrutiny after the deaths of both their former spouses and drew attention for their doomsday beliefs.