Rep. Matt Gaetz Files Resolution To Oust Kevin McCarthy As Speaker Of The House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz has filed a resolution to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

It is setting up a likely showdown vote in the House in the days ahead.

The far-right Republican from Florida has for months threatened to use a procedural tool — called a motion to vacate — to try to strip McCarthy of his office.

Those threats escalated over the weekend after McCarthy relied on Democrats to provide the necessary votes to fund the government.

A motion to vacate is a rare and strong procedural tool that has only been used twice in the past century against Republican speakers.