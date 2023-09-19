Sacramento Prosecutor Sues California’s Capitol City Over Failure To Clean Up Homeless Camps

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento’s top prosecutor is suing the city’s leaders over failure to cleanup homeless encampments, escalating a monthslong dispute with leaders in California’s capital city.

Sacramento District Attorney Thien Ho announced the lawsuit Tuesday during a news conference in Sacramento.

He says his office asked the city to enforce laws around sidewalk obstruction and to create additional professionally operated camping sites.

A group of residents and business owners also filed a companion lawsuit against the city.

The prosecutor had threatened in August to file charges against city officials if they didn’t implement changes within 30 days.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says Ho is politicizing the issue instead of being a partner with the city.