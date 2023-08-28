Simone Biles Wins Record 8th US Gymnastics Title Full Decade After First

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A decade later, Simone Biles is still on top.

The gymnastics star has won her record eighth U.S. Championship, a full 10 years after she first ascended to the top of her sport as a teenage prodigy.

Biles, now a 26-year-old newlywed considered perhaps the greatest of all time, posted an all-around two-day total of 118.40, well clear of Shilese Jones in second and Leanne Wong in third.

Biles will next compete at the world championships in Belgium this fall, where she will look to add to her record total of 25 medals at the meet.