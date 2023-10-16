Suzanne Somers, Known For “Three’s Company,” Passes Away At 76

Suzanne Somers, the renowned actor recognized for her role as Chrissy Snow on the television show “Three’s Company,” and celebrated as an entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author, has passed away at the age of 76.

Suzanne Somers had been battling breast cancer for over 23 years and succumbed to the illness on Sunday morning, as confirmed by her family through her long-time publicist, R. Couri Hay. She was surrounded by her husband Alan Hamel, her son Bruce, and other immediate family members in Palm Springs, California.

In a statement released by her family, it was mentioned that her loved ones had gathered to commemorate her 77th birthday, which was scheduled for October 16th. Instead, they will honor her remarkable life and express their gratitude to her countless fans and followers who held deep affection for her.

Suzanne Somers disclosed in July, via Instagram, that her breast cancer had returned. She emphasized her determination to face the battle, stating, “Like any cancer patient, when you get that dreaded, ‘It’s back,’ you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war.” Her initial breast cancer diagnosis came in 2000, and she had previously battled skin cancer. Her stance against chemotherapy and preference for a chemical-free and organic lifestyle to combat cancer drew criticism from organizations such as the American Cancer Society.

Born in 1946 in San Bruno, California, to a gardener father and a medical secretary mother, Suzanne Somers had a challenging childhood marked by an alcoholic and abusive father. She married at a young age, at 19, and began modeling to support herself after becoming pregnant with her son Bruce. Her path crossed with Alan Hamel, whom she married in 1977.

She commenced her acting career in the late 1960s, with her first credit in the Steve McQueen film “Bullitt.” However, her breakthrough came with George Lucas’s 1973 film “American Graffiti,” where she played a memorable role, mouthing the words “I love you” to Richard Dreyfuss’s character.

Somers credited this moment as the one that “changed her life forever.” She later presented a one-woman Broadway show titled “The Blonde in the Thunderbird,” which centered around her life but received mixed reviews.

In the 1970s, she appeared in numerous television shows such as “The Rockford Files,” “Magnum Force,” and “The Six Million Dollar Man.” However, her most iconic role was as the ditzy blonde in “Three’s Company,” which aired on ABC from 1977 to 1984, although her participation concluded in 1981.

Suzanne Somers shared insights into her approach to portraying Chrissy Snow on “Three’s Company,” stating, “Creating her was actually intellectual. How do I make her likable and loveable… dumb blondes are annoying. I gave her a moral code. I imagined it was the childhood I would’ve liked to have had.”

In 1980, after four seasons, she sought a raise from $30,000 per episode to $150,000 per episode, equivalent to John Ritter’s pay. Her husband, Alan Hamel, encouraged the request, but it led to her removal from the show, and her character was replaced by different roommates for the remaining years of the series. This caused a rift with her co-stars, although she later reconciled with John Ritter before his passing and with Joyce DeWitt on her online talk show.

During her career break, Suzanne Somers ventured into various pursuits, including a Las Vegas act, hosting a talk show, and becoming an entrepreneur. In the 1990s, she became the face of the “ThighMaster.”

The 1990s also saw her return to network television, particularly on “Step by Step,” part of ABC’s TGIF lineup. The network aired a biopic about her life, “Keeping Secrets,” starring Suzanne Somers.

Suzanne Somers was a prolific author, addressing topics such as aging, menopause, beauty, wellness, sex, and cancer in her books.

Before her passing, she remained in high spirits, surrounded by family, and even gave an interview to People Magazine discussing her birthday plans and being with her “nearest and dearest.” Her husband, Alan Hamel, noted that she had recently completed six weeks of intensive physical therapy in the Midwest and had requested “copious amounts of cake,” expressing her love for it.