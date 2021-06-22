White House Plays Down 4th Of July Vax Goal

(Washington, DC) — The White House is playing down the big 4th of July goal for getting more people vaccinated. Press Secretary Jen Psaki [[ SAH-kee ]] said President Biden sets bold, ambitious goals and wanted to see 70-percent of all adult Americans with at least one COVID vaccination shot by the 4th of July. That goal is expected to fall short, but Psaki argued nothing went wrong. She said the goal will likely be reached sometime after the upcoming holiday weekend. Psaki also noted that 70-percent of U.S. adults, 30-and-above, have received at least one vaccination shot.